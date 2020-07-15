I'm A Celebrity could end up filming in Scotland in order to allow this year's series to go ahead.

Amid the ongoing pandemic, ITV are making back up plans if the usual camp in Australia is unavailable.

These are said to include "remote areas of Scotland and England", according to the Daily Mirror newspaper.

A source shared with the tabloid: "Having I’m a Celebrity for three weeks in November is seen as a huge priority.

"Everyone hopes to get back to Australia but over there they are struggling massively with flare-ups resulting in second lock-downs. It simply may not be possible because of safety."

Although still a long way off, the source claimed that a decision about this year's series would be made in August.

Names rumoured for the show include TV presenter Vernon Kay, footballer Paul Merson, Tiger King's Carole Baskin, former Strictly Come Dancing pro dancer AJ Pritchard, actress Nikki Sanderson and Love Island's Maura Higgins.

If I'm A Celebrity doesn't make it to screens this year it'll be the first time since 2002 without a series.

Travel, quarantine, and social distancing restrictions have already forced countless other TV shows to be cancelled or postponed.

Summer's Love Island had ben axed while the Britain's Got Talent and The Voice UK live shows will air later this year.

The Great British Bake Off on Channel 4 has been forced to delay filming, with bosses hoping they can still air it in 2020, while the BBC has announced Strictly Come Dancing will air a shorter than usual series.

The Apprentice won't air this year while soaps including EastEnders and Hollyoaks have been forced off air after production halted in March.

I'm A Celebrity typically airs on ITV from November.