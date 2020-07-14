Is drag queen The Vivienne heading for I'm A Celebrity this year?

Drag queen The Vivienne could be heading to Australia for I'm A Celebrity this year.

The Vivienne - the drag alter ego of James Lee Williams - became the first ever winner of RuPaul's Drag Race UK last year.

Appearing on ITV's Lorraine today (July 14), The Vivienne spoke about rumours that she could be set for I'm A Celebrity.

The Vivienne said: "Do you know what, I’ve never thought about it but what an absolutely amazing opportunity that would be!"

She added: "Get me to that jungle, what a great life opportunity. I am all for that!"

Host Lorraine Kelly reacted: "I’m going to make a call!"

Bookies BoyleSports have made it odds of 9/4 that The Vivienne twill appear in the camp in 2020.

Sarah Kinsella, Spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “Lorraine Kelly thinks The Vivienne would make a great campmate and after she admitted that she would love to head to the Aussie jungle, we have seen a huge amount of interest. The Vivienne is now 9/4 to enter the Australian Bush, trimmed all the way from 16/1.”

For now, no names have been officially announced for the I'm A Celebrity line up.

More of those rumoured include footballer Paul Merson, Tiger King's Carole Baskin, former Strictly Come Dancing pro dancer AJ Pritchard, actress Nikki Sanderson and Love Island's Maura Higgins.

I'm A Celebrity typically launches in November, lockdown and travel restrictions permitting.

It was recently reported that friends and family won't be flown out to Australia this year.

Usually celebrities who leave the camp are greeted by a fanfare from their nearest and dearest.

However this year's celebs will seemingly have to make do with a hug from Ant and Dec when they make their exits.

I'm A Celebrity airs on ITV.

Picture: BBC