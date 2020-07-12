I'm A Celebrity bosses 'hoping to sign Jessie J and Paul Merson'

Singer Jessie J and footballer Paul Merson are said to be on the I'm A Celebrity wish list.

I'm A Celebrity typically starts in November and casting for this year's line up is understood to be well underway.

Two of the latest rumoured names are singer Jessie J and former England footballer Paul Merson.

Jessie J shot to fame in 2011 with her debut album Who You Are and dropped her latest record R.O.S.E. in 2018 after appearing on Chinese television series Singer.

Meanwhile ex-footballer Paul, who played for Arsenal and Aston Villa as well as England in the 90s, recently opened up about his mental health struggles.

A source told The Sun newspaper: “Paul is really keen to relaunch his TV career and thinks this is the best way to do it after he’s seen what it has done for his mate Harry Redknapp, but he needs it to be worth his while and is negotiating for a top price.

“Jessie’s been offered good money but isn’t sure that the show is for her. She is keen to put her music first.”

So far no names have been officially confirmed by ITV for this year's line up.

More rumoured contestants include Tiger King's Carole Baskin, former Strictly Come Dancing pro dancer AJ Pritchard, actress Nikki Sanderson, Love Island's Maura Higgins

Although still a long way off, it was recently reported that that "a raft of measures are being looked at" in order to allow the show to go ahead as normal amid the ongoing pandemic.

They include hiring a mainly Australian crew in order to avoid flying out British workers.

It's also claimed that friends and family won't be flown out to Australia.

Typically celebs who leave the jungle are greeted by a fanfare from their nearest and dearest.

However this year's stars will apparently have to make do with a hug from Ant and Dec when they make their exits.