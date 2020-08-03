Tamzin Outhwaite has been tipped to appear on this year's I'm A Celebrity line up.

Actress Tamzin is best known for her role as Mel Owen on BBC's EastEnders as well as appearances in New Tricks.

She was previously rumoured for Strictly Come Dancing but sources now say that Tamzin is in talks for ITV's rival show.

A source told The Sun newspaper: "It’s early days with Tamzin but she’s someone producers have discussed going to Oz in the autumn — and she’s told pals she is 100 per cent not taking part in Strictly.

“There’s some way to go in negotiations but she’s more likely to be eating a kangaroo testicle than wearing sequins this year.”

It was previously claimed that BBC bosses were keen to sign Tamzin for this year's series.

"The BBC loves an EastEnder and she has a background in performing and dance, so she is really excited to see how she fares," a source said last month.

Last year saw Tamzin discuss the possibility of taking part in the show, saying: "I think I’m a bit old. I’m not sure my body could take it.

“Part of me thinks I should just do it next year as a last hurrah before my fifties.”

Other celebrities tipped for Strictly's 2020 line up include Made In Chelsea's Jamie Laing, who was forced out of last year's series due to injury.

Further rumoured names are Love Island narrator Iain Stirling, Sunday Brunch host Tim Lovejoy TV host Michelle Ackerley, Radio DJ & presenter Maya Jama, TikTok star Holly H and soap stars Jennifer Metcalfe and Sarah Jayne Dunn.

More rumoured names for I'm A Celebrity include TV presenter Vernon Kay, former Coronation Street actress Lucy Fallon and dancer AJ Pritchard, who recently quit Strictly Come Dancing.

Also tipped as possible campmates are footballer Paul Merson, soap actress Beverley Callard and Tiger King's Carole Baskin.

I'm A Celebrity will begin on ITV in November.

It was recently reported that Strictly Come Dancing 2020 will begin a month later than usual in October on BBC One.