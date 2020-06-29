Comedian Jason Manford has revealed he's up for I'm A Celebrity - on one condition.

The stand up and actor, who recently appeared on The Masked Singer, says he might sign up if ITV also get Tiger King's Carole Baskin on the show.

It was recently rumoured that ITV are said to be keen to get the viral Netflix star in the jungle in the autumn.

A source told The Sun newspaper: "Jungle producers have made a formal approach and hope she will do it."

Speaking about the rumours on his Absolute Radio show, Jason quipped (via the Daily Mirror): "If Carole Baskin ends up in the jungle, I might sign up!"

It's not the first time Jason has spoken about taking part in I'm A Celebrity, saying in 2014 that "it'd cost a lot" to get him into the camp.

He told the Daily Mirror: “What I don’t get is why the contestants say in their pre-show interviews what they don’t like? It bothers me, it really bothers me.

“If I ever do that show – God forbid – and it’d cost a lot… HMRC would have to be like: ‘We’re taking your house’. And then I’d be on the phone to ITV.

“But why tell them you don’t like spiders and dark spaces? Proper give it: ‘Ah, chocolate fountains and foot rubs… Urgh, I hate them! A nightmare, keep them away from me!”

I'm A Celebrity's latest series is set to air in the autumn - lockdown and travel restrictions permitting.

Alongside Carol Baskin, celebs rumoured to be heading to Australia for I'm A Celebrity this year include actress Nikki Sanderson, best known for her roles in soaps Coronation Street and Hollyoaks as well as ITV series Heartbeat.

Also tipped for the show are Coronation Street's Lucy Fallon, former Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer AJ Pritchard, actress Beverley Callard and The Chase star Mark Labbett.