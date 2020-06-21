I'm A Celebrity will reportedly stop flying the friends and family of contestants to Australia.

Typically celebs who leave the jungle are greeted by a fanfare from their nearest and dearest.

However this year's stars will apparently have to make do with a hug from Ant and Dec when they make their exits.

The Sun newspaper reports that this year's show won't see family and friends flown out to the camp.

“Having no friends or family flown out will be a big blow to celebrities," a source shared with the paper. “Producers have even involved them in recent years by taking them into the jungle in the final days to create heartfelt scenes."

The insider added that the were "early plans" to still involve friends and family from afar via video calls.

I'm A Celebrity typically begins in November on ITV with producers making arrangements to work around any potential travel and lockdown restrictions due to the ongoing pandemic.

It's been claimed that this year's line up of celebrities will fly out to Australia a number of weeks early in order to quarantine.

ITV boss Kevin Lygo previously said that the channel were hopeful I'm A Celeb would be able to go ahead this year, although they were looking for an "alternative" just in case.

Rumoured celebrities so far include actress Tiger King star Carole Baskin, Lucy Fallon, best known for her role as Bethany Platt on Coronation Street, and dancer AJ Pritchard, who recently quit Strictly Come Dancing.

Actresses Nikki Sanderson and Beverley Callard are also both rumoured to be in talks as well as Love Island's Maura Higgins and football legend Eric Cantona.