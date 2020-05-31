Actress Nikki Sanderson is rumoured to be heading to Australia for I'm A Celebrity.

Nikki is best known for her roles in soaps Coronation Street and Hollyoaks as well as ITV series Heartbeat.

Having recently appeared on the line up of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins, it seems as though Nikki already has another reality TV challenge lined up.

The Sun on Sunday newspaper reports that she could be heading for the I'm A Celebrity jungle.

A source said: “Producers thought she was funny and likeable. She has a massive fanbase, too, after being on screens for years.”

I'm A Celebrity typically launches in November and plans are already being put in place to work around any potential travel, lockdown or social distancing restrictions in Australia.

The Sun previously reported that "a raft of measures are being looked at" in order to allow the show to go ahead as normal.

They include hiring a mainly Australian crew in order to avoid flying out British workers.

It was also claimed that this year's line up may fly out to Australia a number of weeks early in order to quarantine.

Speaking earlier in 2020, ITV chief Kevin Lygo said the channel was hopeful I'm A Celeb could go ahead this year as normal, although "alternatives" were being looked at just in case.

As yet no names have been confirmed for the line up.

Alongside Nikki, rumoured celebrities include former Coronation Street actress Lucy Fallon and dancer AJ Pritchard, who recently quit Strictly Come Dancing.

Soap actress Beverley Callard is also reported to be in talks while The Chase star Mark Labbett has revealed hopes of competing in I'm A Celebrity this year.