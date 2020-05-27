I'm A Celebrity bosses 'in crisis talks over the future of this year's show'

I'm A Celebrity bosses are said to be holding crisis talks over this year's series.

The ITV series typically begins in November and plans are already being put in place to work around any potential travel or lockdown restrictions.

Advertisements

The Sun reports that "a raft of measures are being looked at" in order to allow the show to go ahead as normal.

They include hiring a mainly Australian crew in order to avoid flying out British workers.

"I’m A Celebrity is six months away but bosses are holding meetings about how they can ensure it still goes ahead in the current climate," a source shared. “A raft of measures are being looked at.

“One of the most recent plans was to employ a crew that is 95 per cent made up of Australian workers to overcome the issues surrounding flying to different countries and the quarantine restrictions."

The insider added that ITV wanted to do "everything possible to make sure it goes on air" but added that "the safety and welfare of their teams is the priority at all times."

Advertisements

It was previously claimed that this year's line up may fly out to Australia a number of weeks early in order to quarantine.

Speaking earlier this year, ITV boss Kevin Lygo previously said the channel were confident I'm A Celeb could go ahead this year, although "alternatives" were being looked at just in case.

As yet no names have been confirmed for the line up but casting is said to be well underway with producers holding meetings via Zoom.

Rumoured celebrities include former Coronation Street actress Lucy Fallon and dancer AJ Pritchard, who recently quit Strictly Come Dancing.

Soap actress Beverley Callard is also rumoured to be in talks while The Chase star Mark Labbett has revealed hopes of competing in I'm A Celebrity this year.

Advertisements

More names linked to the line up are Love Island's Maura Higgins and football legend Eric Cantona.

The series typically starts in November on ITV.