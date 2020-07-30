I'm A Celebrity WILL air its 20th series this autumn, ITV confirm

I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here will return in 2020, ITV has announced.

The ITV series typically begins in November and plans have been put in place to work around any potential travel or lockdown restrictions.

Advertisements

The channel has now confirmed that what will be the 20th series will air in the autumn.

To celebrate the landmark, a one off documentary called I’m A Celebrity: A Jungle Story will celebrate all the very best moments of the show’s stellar 19 year history.

An air date for the series and line up is to be confirmed.

While the show is going ahead, there may be some changes.

It was previously claimed that this year's line up may fly out to Australia a number of weeks early in order to quarantine.

Advertisements

Meanwhile, friends and family won't be flown out to Australia with them.

Usually celebs who leave the jungle are greeted by a fanfare from their nearest and dearest.

But this year's stars may have to make do with a hug from Ant and Dec when they make their exits.

As yet no names have been confirmed for the line up but casting is said to be well underway with producers holding meetings via Zoom.

Rumoured celebrities include TV presenter Vernon Kay, former Coronation Street actress Lucy Fallon and dancer AJ Pritchard, who recently quit Strictly Come Dancing.

Soap actress Beverley Callard is also rumoured to be in talks while The Chase star Mark Labbett has revealed hopes of competing in I'm A Celebrity this year.

Advertisements

More names linked to the line up are Love Island's Maura Higgins and football legend Eric Cantona.

The series typically starts in November on ITV.