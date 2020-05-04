Fitness guru Joe Wicks is reportedly wanted by both I'm A Celebrity and Strictly Come Dancing.

Joe, also known as 'The Body Coach', has been entertaining the nation with his online workouts during lockdown.

He recently pledged to donate money from his YouTube videos to NHS Charities Together, raising almost £100,000 so far.

The Sunday People reports that Joe is now being scouted by both Strictly and I'm A Celebrity for their upcoming series.

However sources claim that Joe has "ruled them out" even with offers said to be topping £300,000.

It's not the first time that Joe has been rumoured for Strictly, originally revealing he was asked in 2017.

Quizzed on the speculation in a chat on Loose Women at the time, Joe said: "How do you know about that? Who told you I was asked about that? I mean, I was asked [but] it's not something I want to do right now."

However that's not to say Joe may not end up on the dancefloor sometime in the future.

"Who knows in the future?" he added.

Both Strictly and I'm A Celebrity are set to return to screens in the autumn - lockdown permitting.

ITV have said that they are confident I'm A Celeb is 'likely to go ahead' in Australia while the BBC is currently making plans to allow Strictly Come Dancing to film in the UK.

PICTURE: Instagram/@TheBodyCoach