Actress Beverley Callard 'in talks to join I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here'

Actress Beverley Callard is reportedly in talks to appear on the I'm A Celebrity 2020 line up.

Beverley is best known for her role of Liz McDonald in ITV soap Coronation Street, a part she has played on and off since 1989.

Last year she announced her intent to exit the soap, with her final scenes due to air this summer.

According to the Daily Mirror newspaper, Beverley already has her next project lined up having reportedly agreed to a stint on I'm A Celebrity.

"Everyone was thrilled when Bev said yes, she is such a well-loved ITV face," an insider claimed.

Other names rumoured for this year's cast already include TV presenter Matt Baker and former Strictly Come Dancing professional AJ Pritchard.

A source shared with The Sun newspaper previously: "AJ has a huge fanbase from Strictly and he’s really grateful for the opportunity it afforded him but he is keen to show people that there is a lot more to him."

They added: “Bosses think he would be a great addition to the cast and it always helps to secure a heartthrob as it draws in much-needed younger viewers.”

Despite the ongoing health crisis, bosses are planning the series to launch as normal in November.

An insider revealed: "ITV have started hiring crew as well as advertising for them Down Under.

"And bookers are still on the case with celebrities, holding meetings on the likes of Zoom."

I'm A Celebrity airs on ITV.