A number of names have already been rumoured for this year's I'm A Celebrity 2020 line up.

Soap star Lucy Fallon is one of the latest name to be linked to the new series of I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here!

Advertisements

Lucy, who played Bethany Platt in Coronation Street, quit the famous street this year and her odds have been trimmed into 14/1 from 20/1 with bookmakers BoyleSports to take part in the hit Aussie-based show.

The blonde bombshell was rumoured to take part in the previous series, but she opted to work on her exit storyline from the Cobbles and now seems like the right time for her to head into the Aussie bush.

There are many rumours circulating on who else will take part in the hit TV show with names including Ricky Hatton, former football turned telly pundit Paul Merson and viral sensation LadBaby who has enjoyed back-to-back Christmas number one singles.

Another internet celebrity fancied to take his chance to be crowned the new King of the Jungle is Karl Philips, aka Bootlegger. Bootlegger has seen his odds plummet into 5/1 from 20/1 to take part and head to Australia this winter.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “It’s all rumours at the moment as to which celebrities are going to the Aussie jungle, but Lucy Fallon is gaining plenty of support with her odds trimmed into 14/1 from 20/1.

"We have also cut the odds on Twitter sensation Bootlegger with his price crumbling into 5/1 from 20/1.”

I'm A Celebrity 2020 line up odds

To take part in 2020 I'm A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here!

1/4 - Ricky Hatton

3/10 - LadBaby

1/3 - Paul Merson

4/1 - Alan Halsall

4/1 - Richard Madeley

4/1 - Jeremy Clarkson

5/1 - Bootlegger

6/1 - Wes Nelson

6/1 - Jamie Laing

6/1 - Jack P Shepherd

7/1 - Chris Ramsey

7/1 - Olivia Attwood

8/1 - Jeremy Kyle

8/1 - Stacey Dooley

8/1 - Maura Higgins