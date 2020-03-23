Could Maura Higgins enter the I'm A Celebrity jungle this year?

Fresh from her stint on Dancing On Ice, Maura Higgins could be set for another reality TV challenge.

The Love Island star has been tipped to take part in I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here later this year.

The 20th series of I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here is set to return to our screens this winter with ITV busy searching for a brand new cast to enter the jungle.

Although no names have been confirmed for the cast just yet, it sounds as though we can expect at least one Love Islander to be involved.

Maura Higgins has been trimmed into 8/1 from 14/1 with bookies BoyleSports to head down under to the Aussie jungle. The Longford beauty has become a huge success despite not winning Love Island with her now ex boyfriend Curtis Pritchard, but would be a popular addition to the jungle.

Coronation Street star Jacqueline Jossa was a popular winner of the 2019 series and maybe Karl Philips, aka Bootlegger, can head Down Under and be crowned the new King of the Jungle. Bootlegger has become a huge hit on Twitter and has seen his odds plummet into 5/1 from 20/1 to take part in the ITV hit show in Australia.

Jeremy Clarkson is also being backed to take part in the next series with his odds slashed in half from 8/1 into 4/1 while other fancied celebrities include Made In Chelsea's Jamie Laing (6/1), comedian Chris Ramsey (7/1) and Love Island's Olivia Attwood (7/1).

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “Love Island star Maura Higgins is seeing some support to land a spot in the 20th series of I’m A Celebrity with her odds now 8/1 from 14/1. Maura is in demand since leaving the Love Island villa last summer and she is bound to be made the favourite to win with her Irish humour and likeable personality should she take part.

"Twitter sensation Bootlegger is fancied too with his price tumbling into 5/1 from 20/1 to head Down Under and he would certainly bring a buzz to the camp."

To take part in 2020 I'm A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here!

Latest odds on who could appear on I'm A Celebrity...

1/4 - Ricky Hatton

3/10 - LadBaby

1/3 - Paul Merson

4/1 - Alan Halsall

4/1 - Richard Madeley

4/1 - Jeremy Clarkson

5/1 - Bootlegger

6/1 - Wes Nelson

6/1 - Jamie Laing

6/1 - Jack P Shepherd

7/1 - Chris Ramsey

7/1 - Olivia Attwood

8/1 - Jeremy Kyle

8/1 - Stacey Dooley

8/1 - Katie Price

8/1 - Maura Higgins

I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here will return to ITV in the autumn.

The series, hosted by Ant and Dec, typically launches in November.