Emily Atack announces new UK tour - how to get tickets

Actress and I'm A Celebrity star Emily Atack has announced a brand new tour for 2020.

Emily will head out across the UK in the autumn with her new show, Emily Atack: Has Left the Group.

Tickets will be available online here when they go on sale at 10am on Friday, March 20.

Announcing her show today, Emily said on social media: "My brand new tour 'Emily Atack has left the group' is coming this Autumn!

"I decided to stick to my plan of announcing today, I hope that by then we’ll be in more of a mood for a laugh and a night out."

The tour will begin at the end of September in Norwich and conclude in London at the O2 Forum in Kentish Town in November.

Emily said of the show: "I'm so excited for my second tour. Last year was so fun and I can't wait to get going again.

"There's lots of brand-new material that I cannot wait to perform and show you all. Bring your mum and dad if you dare, and let's have a right laugh!"

Cities and towns on the tour include Winchester, Brighton, Epsom, Bedford, Newport, Birmingham, Swindon, Bristol, Southampton, Newcastle and Leeds.

It's the latest big project for Emily since finishing I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here as runner up in 2018.

Last year saw her own TV series Adulting on channel W and Emily's new book, 'Are We There Yet?' alongside her hit tour Talk Thirty To Me.

Emily also recently filmed a stand-up and sketch show pilot for ITV2.