Could Nigel Farage enter the I'm A Celebrity jungle this year?

Politician Nigel Farage could be set for the I'm A Celebrity jungle this year.

The current Brexit Party leader has turned down offers before in order to focus on Brexit, with one deal reportedly worth £1 million.

But with Brexit now 'done', could we see Farage in the jungle this autumn?

Quizzed on ITV's This Morning, he said: "Well, you never know!... I don’t know. The jungle have been after me a couple of times, they have."

Explaining why he previously declined to take part, Farage added: "Because the Brexit thing wasn’t done and I thought I’ve got to stick around. It is done now."

Were he to enter the jungle, Farage said he had no doubts that he would end up facing every bushtucker trial.

"I'd be doing every bloomin' trial there is," he said, "Because the problem with having an opinion is, whilst some people love you, a lot don’t."

While I'm A Celebrity may be on the cards, the MEP ruled out Strictly Come Dancing and Dancing On Ice.

"I'm absolutely not doing that," he told hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield. "We’ll see what life brings. I was once quite normal.

"I was once quite normal, I had a business, young family. I got involved in politics, this was my cause.

"I’m just going to spend a bit of time after 1st February just reflecting that a big chapter of my life is over. I’ll take the time."

In 2016 it was claimed that ITV had offered up to £1 million to get Farage in the jungle.

"They got close to a million by the end, they hinted it could have gone even further," a source told The Sun at the time.

The ex UKIP head suggested he would not be pursuing any TV work until Brexit actually happened.

"I’ve always said that I’m open-minded about everything but I think going into the jungle after last week’s events would be a serious dereliction of duty," Farage was quoted as saying.

I'm A Celebrity will return to ITV in the autumn.