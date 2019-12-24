I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here bosses are reportedly already lining up names for 2020.

It was soap actress Jacqueline Jossa who won I'm A Celebrity earlier this year beating fellow soap star Andy Whyment who finished as runner up.

And it seems that another famous face from the soaps could be lined up for next year's series.

According to the Daily Star newspaper, I'm A Celebrity bookers are keen to sign up Coronation Street's Lucy Fallon for 2020's show.

The actress announced her plans to exit the ITV soap earlier this year.

Lucy joined Corrie in 2015 as Bethany Platt and said it was an "extremely difficult decision" to say goodbye. Her exit will play out in 2020.

In a statement Lucy explained: "After the most incredible 4 years, I have made the extremely difficult decision to leave Coronation Street at the end of my contract in 2020.

"It's hard to put into words how much this show means to me. I've made lifelong friends with some of the most talented and hardworking people in the industry, I've had some terrific and immensely important storylines and I've laughed with the best people everyday.

"I'm so thankful to Iain [Coronation Street producer] and everyone at Coronation Street, I owe everything to them and I will miss them greatly."

However it's not just I'm A Celebrity who are apparently keen to snap up Lucy for their show.

The Sun says that Strictly Come Dancing is also hopeful of securing the actress.

"Talks have started between her representatives and Strictly bookers. Some male dancers already want to partner her," a source claimed to the tabloid.

As yet no names have been confirmed for either I'm A Celebrity or Strictly Come Dancing's next series and won't be for some time

Both shows will return to TV in autumn 2020.