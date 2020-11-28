The Great British Bake Off runner up Dave Friday proposed to his girlfriend on spin-off show Extra Slice on Friday.

As The Great British Bake Off concludes, An Extra Slice brought us the last treats from the tent last night (28 November) together with a big surprise.

For the final episode, host Jo Brand and a panel of celebrity Bake Off fans unpacked the best bits from the show, as well as unseen footage and interviews with the finalists.

During his appearance, 30-year-old Dave Friday from Hampshire took the opportunity to propose to partner Stacey who was in the audience.

He said: "So this has been a very memorable year. Obviously the birth of our baby boy Ronnie, being selected to be on the Bake Off.

"I wanted to start the next chapter of our lives together... So Stacey Lynne Valentine, I love you from the bottom of my heart. Will you marry me?"

Fortunately she said yes!

Dave celebrated on social media after the episode: "She said YES!!!

"We have been together for just over 9 years, have a beautiful baby boy Ronnie and now are engaged. 😁😍 I was a bag a nerves all weekend.

"Stacey is my world and has made me the happiest man alive. ❤️❤️❤️"

It was 20-year-old Peter Sawkins who won the Great British Bake Off last week after ten weeks of competition.

He left Dave and 31-year-old Laura Adlington from Kent as runners up.

Speaking about the result on Extra Slice, Dave said: "I gave Peter a good run for his money, but he really deserves it. I'm not disappointed at all, if someone told me from the beginning that I'd be a runner-up, I'd take that all day long."

You can watch and catch up on current and past series of Bake Off online from the All 4 player.

