Great British Bake Off launches Bake Off Box subscription service

the bake off box

You can now easily recreate Great British Bake Off's bakes at home with the launch of a new subscription box.

The Bake Off Box is a new monthly subscription service that delivers recipes developed by The Great British Bake Off, direct to your door.

Each of the box includes a beautifully designed recipe card with step by step instructions, selected pre-measured ingredients ready to use and a unique piece of Bake Off equipment.

The subscription box will offer a variety of different recipes with the first a Signature Chocolate Cake.

For more information and to sign up, visit the BakeOffBox.co.uk.

The first box is set to be delivered in early February 2021

You can choose from a 3 or 6 month bundle, or a monthly rolling subscription for £19.99 a month including delivery.

You can purchase the box for yourself or as a Christmas, an anniversary, or a birthday gift.

50p of every Bake Off Box is donated to Stand Up To Cancer.

A joint initiative between Channel 4 and Cancer Research UK, Stand Up To Cancer is is a fundraising campaign that brings the UK together to speed up progress in life-saving cancer research.

