The Great British Bake Off 2020 finalists have been revealed - who left in this week's semi-final?

Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood are once again back to judge The Great British Bake Off which is airing Tuesday nights at 8PM on Channel 4.

Advertisements

Prue and Paul are joined by GBBO hosts Matt Lucas and Noel Fielding in the tent.

The new 2020 season introduced 12 of the best budding bakers in the UK to the competition, going on a journey to knead, whisk, beat, bake and ice their way through 10 weeks of testing challenges.

At the end of each week judges Prue and Paul will determine who's going home and who is the week's star baker.

Who left Great British Bake Off 2020 this week?

This week was the semi-final and the perfect time to test the remaining bakers' skills in patisserie. They faced a booze-soaked Signature packed full of flavour, and a testing Technical where they had impress the judges with their pastry horns.

Advertisements

And finally, in the Showstopper, the bakers had to demonstrate finesse and precision on both a small and large scale, creating a cube entirely from delicate, smaller cube-shaped cakes.

In the results, Peter won star baker while Hermine was eliminated.

As a result, the three finalists through to next week's final are 31-year-old Laura Adlington from Kent, 20-year-old Peter Sawkins from Edinburgh and 30-year-old Dave Friday from Hampshire .

The Great British Bake Off returns next Tuesday evening (24 November) with the grand final at 8PM on Channel 4.

Alongside the main show spin-off series The Great British Bake Off: An Extra Slice airs with Jo Brand, airing on Friday nights on Channel 4.

Advertisements

This time, Jo's joined by Joe Wilkinson and Jordan Banjo as they indulge in the Patisserie Week semi-final. There's extra unseen footage, an exclusive interview with the latest baker to leave, and Tom Allen waves his whisk at the socially distanced home bakers and their tasty treats.

You can watch and catch up on all the episodes online with the All 4 player.

More on: Great British Bake Off 2020