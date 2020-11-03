Great British Bake Off 2020 spoilers: Who will leave in 80s week?

The Great British Bake Off 2020 continues tonight with a new theme: It's 80s Week!

Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood are once again back to judge The Great British Bake Off as it airs on Tuesday nights at 8PM on Channel 4.

Prue and Paul will be joined by Bake Off hosts Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas in the tent.

The 2020 series introduced 12 of the best budding bakers in Britain to the show, going on a journey to bake, knead, beat, ice and whisk their way through 10 weeks of challenges.

At the end of each week judges Prue and Paul will name who's going home and who is the week's star baker.

Tonight the remaining bakers go back to the 1980s, as they put their twist on the classic quiche in the Signature, followed by everyone's favourite retro sweet treat in the Technical.

And in the Showstopper, the competition hots up as the bakers are tested on their ability to stay cool and tackle ice cream cakes.

Who will be named star baker, and who will melt under the pressure and leave the tent for good?

Those currently taking part in the competition include 31-year-old Laura Adlington from Kent, 39-year-old Hermine from London, 51-year-old Marc Elliott from Cornwall, 20-year-old Peter Sawkins from Edinburgh, 30-year-old Dave Friday from Hampshire and 31-year-old Lottie Bedlow from West Sussex.

See the latest baking from the tent and find out who is eliminated when Great British Bake Off airs tonight (November 3) at 8PM on Channel 4.

Together with the main show spin-off An Extra Slice airs fronted by Jo Brand, airing on Friday nights on Channel 4.

This week, Jo's joined by Harry Hill, Sunetra Sarker and 80s legend Martin Kemp who go retro and dissect the latest goings on from 1980s Week. There's extra unseen footage, an exclusive interview with the latest baker to leave, and Tom Allen's back in the socially distanced bakers lounge to probe bakes brought in by our home bakers.

Plus, Jo showcases more home baking delights from kitchens up and down the country.

You can watch and catch up on current and past episodes online with the All 4 player.

