Great British Bake Off 2020 spoilers: Who will leave in Japanese week?

The Great British Bake Off 2020 is back this evening with a Bake Off first: It's Japanese week Week!

Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood are once again back to judge The Great British Bake Off airing Tuesday evenings at 8PM on Channel 4.

Hosted by Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas, The new 2020 series introduced twelve of the best amateur bakers in the UK to the competition, going on a journey to ice, bake, beat, knead and whisk their way through ten weeks of challenges.

At the end of each episode judges Paul and Prue will determine who's going home and who is the week's star baker.

Tonight it's a Bake Off first - Japanese Week. For the signature challenge the bakers tackle a Japanese version of an Asian staple, steamed buns.

There's a tricky, layered technical and a showstopper inspired by kawaii - the Japanese love of all things cute and adorable.

Who will be named star baker, and who will leave the tent for good?

Those still taking part the show include 31-year-old Laura Adlington from Kent, 30-year-old Dave Friday from Hampshire, 51-year-old Marc Elliott from Cornwall, 31-year-old Lottie Bedlow from West Sussex, 39-year-old Hermine from London, 32-year-old Mark Lutton from Liverpool and 20-year-old Peter Sawkins from Edinburgh.

See the latest from the tent and discover who is sent home when GBBO 2020 returns tonight (October 27) at 8PM on Channel 4.

Together with the main show, spin-off series The Great British Bake Off: An Extra Slice returns fronted by Jo Brand, airing on Friday nights on Channel 4.

This week, Jo's joined by Jonathan Ross, Darren Harriott and Siobhan McSweeney to discuss all the action from the first ever Japanese Week.

There's extra unseen footage, an exclusive interview with the latest baker to say 'sayonara' and Tom Allen puts a select group of home bakers through their paces from a safe distance. And Jo showcases more of the weird and wonderful delights from viewers' kitchens.

You can watch and catch up on all the episodes online with the All 4 player.

Picture: Love Productions/Channel 4

