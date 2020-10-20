The Great British Bake Off 2020 continues this evening with the classic Pastry Week.

Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith are back as judges on The Great British Bake Off which is airing Tuesday nights at 8PM on Channel 4.

Advertisements

Prue and Paul are joined by GBBO hosts Matt Lucas and Noel Fielding in the tent for the show's new series.

The 2020 season welcomed twelve of the best amateur bakers in the UK to the show, going on a journey to beat, bake, knead, ice and whisk their way through ten weeks of challenges.

At the end of each episode judges Prue and Paul will name who's leaving the tent and who is the week's star baker.

This week it's the halfway point and it's Pastry Week The remaining bakers put their stamp on a Cornish classic in the Signature and there's a retro Technical set by Prue. Finally, a Showstopper that features a classic tart hidden within a cage made entirely from pastry.

Only one can be crowned star baker, and who will be going home?

Advertisements

Bakers still taking part the show include 30-year-old Dave Friday from Hampshire, 31-year-old Lottie Bedlow from West Sussex, 51-year-old Marc Elliott from Cornwall, 32-year-old Mark Lutton from Liverpool, 31-year-old Laura Adlington from Kent, 39-year-old Hermine from London, 20-year-old Peter Sawkins from Edinburgh and 61-year-old Linda Rayfield from East Sussex.

Watch the latest baking from the tent and see who is sent home when Great British Bake Off 2020 airs this evening (October 20) at 8PM on Channel 4.

Alongside the main show spin-off series The Great British Bake Off: An Extra Slice airs with Jo Brand, airing on Friday nights on Channel 4.

This week, Jo's joined by Bake Off fans Joel Dommett and Vick Hope, as they tuck into the best bits and unseen extras from Pastry Week.

Plus, there's an exclusive interview with the latest baker to pack up their utensils, Tom Allen probes a bunch of home bakers and Jo showcases the incredible and inedible creations emerging from your kitchens at home.

Advertisements

You can watch and catch up on current and past instalments online via the All 4 player.

Pictures: Channel 4

More on: Great British Bake Off 2020