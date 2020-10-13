Great British Bake Off 2020 spoilers: Who will leave in chocolate week?

The Great British Bake Off 2020 returns tonight with another Bake Off classic: It's chocolate week!

Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood are back to judge The Great British Bake Off as it airs weekly on Tuesday evenings at 8PM on Channel 4.

Paul and Prue will be joined by Bake Off hosts Matt Lucas and Noel Fielding in the tent.

The new 2020 series introduced 12 of the best budding bakers in the UK to the show, going on a journey to beat, whisk, bake, ice and knead their way through 10 weeks of challenges.

At the end of each episode judges Paul and Prue will reveal who's eliminated and who is the week's star baker.

Tonight, there's a deceptively simple traybake in the Signature and a Technical packed full of chocolate and nuts.

Finally, a celebration Showstopper that pushes the bakers' skills with white chocolate to the limit.

Who will impress Prue and Paul enough to keep their place in the tent and who will be heading home?

Those currently taking part in the show include 31-year-old Laura Adlington from Kent, 39-year-old Hermine from London, 31-year-old Sura Selvarajah from London Sura Selvarajah, 31-year-old Lottie Bedlow from West Sussex and 20-year-old Peter Sawkins from Edinburgh.

They're joined by 30-year-old Dave Friday from Hampshire , 32-year-old Mark Lutton from Liverpool, 61-year-old Linda Rayfield from East Sussex and 51-year-old Marc Elliott from Cornwall.

Watch all the baking from the tent and see who is eliminated when the Great British Bake Off airs this evening (October 13) at 8PM on Channel 4.

Alongside the main show spin-off An Extra Slice airs hosted by Jo Brand, airing on Friday nights on Channel 4.

This week Jo's joined by Vic Reeves, Melvin Odoom and Steph McGovern, as they dip their fingers into Chocolate Week. There are exclusive unseen clips from the tent and the latest baker to leave the competition tells all.

Plus, Tom Allen reviews some of the handiwork offered up by a select group of home bakers and we see the disastrous bakes viewers have created in their kitchens.

You can watch and catch up on current and past episodes online with the All 4 player.

