Great British Bake Off 2020 spoilers: Who will leave in bread week?

The Great British Bake Off 2020 is back this evening with a Bake Off classic: It's bread Week!

Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood are once again back to judge The Great British Bake Off airing weekly on Tuesday evenings from 8PM on Channel 4.

Paul and Prue are again accompanied by GBBO hosts Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas in the tent for episode three this evening.

The new 2020 season introduced 12 of the best amateur bakers in Britain to the competition, going on a journey to whisk, bake, ice, knead and beat their way through ten weeks of challenges.

At the end of each episode judges Paul and Prue will decide who's leaving the tent and who is the week's star baker.

Tonight it's Bread Week, and the remaining bakers have a lot to prove with three tough challenges.

There's a sweet and savoury Signature, a Technical that honours the NHS, and an ambitious, artistic Showstopper where the bakers must render decorative designs in bread.

Who will be named star baker, and who will leave the tent for good?

Bakers currently in the show include 31-year-old Lottie Bedlow from West Sussex, 55-year-old Rowan Williams from Worcestershire, 51-year-old Marc Elliott from Cornwall Marc Elliott, 30-year-old Dave Friday from Hampshire, 32-year-old Mark Lutton from Liverpool, 31-year-old Laura Adlington from Kent, 39-year-old Hermine from London.

They're joined by 61-year-old Linda Rayfield from East Sussex, 20-year-old Peter Sawkins from Edinburgh and 31-year-old Sura Selvarajah from London Sura Selvarajah.

Watch the latest action from the tent and see who is eliminated when the Great British Bake Off 2020 returns this evening (October 6) from 8PM on Channel 4.

Together with the main show spin-off An Extra Slice returns hosted by Jo Brand with guests, airing on Friday nights on Channel 4.

This week Jo is joined by judge Paul Hollywood, presenter and comedian Judi Love and comedian Aisling Bea to discuss the best bits from the week and take a look at some exclusive unseen footage from the show.

You can watch and catch up on all the episodes online via the All 4 player.

