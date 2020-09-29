Great British Bake Off 2020 spoilers: It's biscuit week - who will be going home?

The Great British Bake Off 2020 returns this Tuesday with a Bake Off classic: It's Biscuit Week!

Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood are once again back to judge The Great British Bake Off airing weekly Tuesday nights from 8PM on Channel 4.

Prue and Paul will be joined by GBBO hosts Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas in the tent.

The new 2020 season introduced 12 of the best budding bakers in the UK to the competition, going on a journey to knead, ice, bake, beat and whisk their way through 10 weeks of testing challenges.

At the end of each week judges Paul and Prue will name who's going home and who is the week's star baker.

Tonight its crunch time for the eleven remaining bakers with Biscuit Week, kicking off with a sophisticated combination of fruit, nut and chocolate in the Signature challenge.

They then must produce two takes on a tropical Technical and finally, their sculpting is put to the test in the Showstopper, as they create an elaborate table setting made entirely from biscuit.

Who will be crowned star baker and who will be leaving the competition?

Bakers currently in the competition include 31-year-old Laura Adlington from Kent, 61-year-old Linda Rayfield from East Sussex, 20-year-old Peter Sawkins from Edinburgh, 55-year-old Rowan Williams from Worcestershire, 39-year-old Hermine from London and 51-year-old Makbul Patel from Greater Manchester.

They're joined by 31-year-old Sura Selvarajah from London Sura Selvarajah, 31-year-old Lottie Bedlow from West Sussex, 32-year-old Mark Lutton from Liverpool, 51-year-old Marc Elliott from Cornwall Marc Elliott and 30-year-old Dave Friday from Hampshire .

see all the latest (from the tent and see who is eliminated when the GBBO returns tonight September 29 from 8PM on Channel 4.

Meanwhile spin-off series The Great British Bake Off: An Extra Slice takes place fronted by Jo Brand, airing on Friday nights on Channel 4.

You can watch and catch up on current and past instalments online via the All 4 player.

Picture: Channel 4/Mark Bourdillon

