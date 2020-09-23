Great British Bake Off returns with its highest ever ratings on Channel 4

The Great British Bake Off launched to its best ever ratings on Channel 4 last night.

An average overnight audience of 7 million tuned in to the opening episode of the 2020 series, up a million viewers on last night.

The episode peaked with 8 million viewers, running between 8:15PM an 9:45PM.

Under exceptional circumstances, the series welcomed 12 brand new bakers into the iconic tent remains the same to face 30 brand new challenges set by Judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith.

Returning presenter Noel Fielding was joined by co-host Matt Lucas as the series kicked off the first episode with Cake Week. In the first challenge, the signature, the bakers got the opportunity to put their twist on the classic Battenburg. Next for the first technical, the Bakers had to turn out a Pineapple upside down cake that is one of Paul’s favourites.

Finally, a Showstopper cake bust that gave the bakers a chance to express their creativity, as they paid tribute to their heroes with some rather questionable results.

Elsewhere on TV last night, a speech by Prime Minister Boris Johnson was watched by a total audience of almost 17 million.

9.1 million watched on BBC One, 3.4 million on ITV and 2.5 million on Channel 4 with further viewers on the BBC & Sky News channels.