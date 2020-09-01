Channel 4 has revealed the new trailer for The Great British Bake Off 2020.

The ever-popular baking extravaganza will be back very soon for an eleventh series.

Teaser clips of the famous Bake Off tent have been playing during C4 breaks to get viewers in the mood.

Now the ad campaign is starting proper with a trailer that sees the nation unite over its passion for baking.

The cheeky trailer pokes fun at the 'flour shortage' during lockdown earlier this year, following a young boy as he attempts to get some to his nan.

Zaid Al-Qassab, Chief Marketing Officer said: “This year’s Great British Bake Off campaign highlights that baking is about so much more than sustenance – it’s a gift.

"The film illustrates the nation’s joyous love of baking inspired by our shared experience of lockdown in a typically Channel 4 way and we hope it gets viewers as excited as we are for the return of our biggest show!”

The new series of Great British Bake Off will begin in the autumn on Channel 4 after filming was delayed due to the pandemic.

The show was due to begin filming in April with new co-host Matt Lucas joining Noel Fielding and judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood in the Bake Off tent.

Production ultimately started in July and wrapped at the end of August.

Channel 4 has yet to confirm an exact start date but with the trailer dropping it's likely we won't have long to wait.

This year's show will welcome new co-host Matt Lucas, who replaces Sandi Toksvig.

He said: "I’m chuffed to bits to be joining the most delicious show on television.

"I can’t wait to break bread with Noel, Prue and Paul and meet the brilliant bakers. And bearing in mind my love of cake, I’ve already ordered some much larger trousers in anticipation. See you in the tent!’"

