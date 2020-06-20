Great British Bake Off 'bans older contestants over safety fears'

The Great British Bake Off has reportedly banned older contestants from this year's show.

Filming for this year's series is due to begin soon after being delayed earlier this year because of lockdown restrictions.

While the show is set to go ahead, there will be some production changes in order to ensure the safety of those taking part.

According to The Sun newspaper, older contestants have been "deemed too high risk" to enter the tent.

"There’s a real sense of urgency to get the next series of Bake Off in the can, considering it’s one of Channel 4’s biggest draws," a source said. “That means the nation’s baking grans and grandads have been deemed too high risk."

The news follows reports that the entire cast and crew will isolate for six weeks in order to film the show.

The Daily Mail newspaper claimed that the plan has been put in place after insurance issues involving Bake Off judge Prue Leith.

A source shared with the publication: "There were difficulties getting insurance because of Prue's age. She's 80 and so is of a higher risk.

"It would have been impossible for the show to have gone on without her, and it would have been hugely unfair to leave her out because of her age."

A spokesperson for the show commented: "Filming will take place in line with production guidelines and the entire team, cast and crew have agreed to go into quarantine in order to make the show safely."

Bake Off typically begins in August on Channel 4.

The 2020 series will welcome Matt Lucas to the line up, replacing Sandi Toksvig as co-host alongside Noel Fielding and judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood.

