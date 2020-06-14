The Great British Bake Off 2020 cast and crew will have to isolate for six weeks, it's been reported.

This year's contestants together with the the judges, hosts and crew will go into quarantine together while filming.

The Daily Mail newspaper claims that the plan has been put in place after insurance issues involving Bake Off judge Prue Leith.

A source shared with the publication: "There were difficulties getting insurance because of Prue's age. She's 80 and so is of a higher risk.

"It would have been impossible for the show to have gone on without her, and it would have been hugely unfair to leave her out because of her age."

They added that "Bake Off bosses have jumped through hoops" in order to make the series possible.

A spokesperson for the show commented: "Filming will take place in line with production guidelines and the entire team, cast and crew have agreed to go into quarantine in order to make the show safely."

This year's series was originally due to begin filming in April with new co-host Matt Lucas joining Noel Fielding and judges Prue and Paul Hollywood in the Bake Off tent.

It's not clear yet whether the delay to filming will mean the show misses its regular August launch.

Meanwhile a number of other TV shows and events have announced changes to their productions as a result of the current situation.

Soaps including Coronation Street, Emmerdale and EastEnders halted filming in March with filming only resuming this month.

The 2020 Eurovision Song Contest was cancelled completely while ITV has postponed The Voice UK and Britain's Got Talent live shows until later this year.

ITV has also announced that the summer series of Love Island has been axed while the BBC is currently making plans to allow Strictly Come Dancing to go ahead.