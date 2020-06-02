Bake Off: The Professionals 2020 contestants and results so far

Bake Off: The Professionals 2020 is back on Channel 4 and from the contestants to the judges, here's all you need to know.

Bake Off: The Professionals continues tonight, Tuesday June 2 at 8PM on Channel 4. Episodes air weekly.

Advertisements

Hosted by Liam Charles and Tom Allen, Bake Off: The Professionals invites teams from top hotels, restaurants and small businesses to battle it out for their place in the competition.

Professional duos from across the U.K. will go head to head in a series of competitive heats judged by celebrated pastry chefs Cherish Finden and Benoit Blin.

Bake Off: The Professionals 2020 contestants

The first heat contestants and results so far are as followed:

Andrew and Ian - The Lounge

Clanny and Ryan - The Ivy

Domenico and Alessandra - Park Plaza Hotels

Natalie and Kristine - Lexington Catering

Tracy and Moos - T.sweetmap

James and Neta - Andaz Hotel - ELIMINATED WEEK 1

Advertisements

In heat two, starting the show are:

Grete and Rosamaria - Cakes & Bubbles

Ioan and Mareks - Macdonald Berystede

Laurian and Thibault - Cocorico Patisserie

Nick and Paul - Talland Bay Hotel

Ruth and Laura - The Hurlingham Club

Theodore and Niel - Venachar Lochside

Bake Off: The Professionals judges and hosts

Celebrated pastry chefs Cherish Finden and Benoit Blin are judges for The Great British Bake Off's professionals spin-off.

Cherish Finden is Creative Development Chef at Godiva Chocolates. Benoit Blin is Chef Patissier at Belmond Le Manoir Aux Quat’Saisons.

Meanwhile, Tom Allen and Liam Charles will host.

Tom Allen is an award winning comedian best known for his unique style of sharp, acerbic wit and riotous storytelling. Twenty year old Liam Charles came fifth in the last series of The Great British Bake Off but to many he was one of the shows standout stars. Liam’s enthusiasm for baking is infectious and his use of interesting flavours won him much praise from the judges and admiration from fans.

Bake Off spoilers!

In tonight's second episode, the pressure and difficulty of the challenges ramp up as the five remaining teams in the first heat face a classic layered dessert in the first challenge - the millefeuille.

Advertisements

They need absolute precision to master the art of illusion by creating desserts that look exactly like eggs, but taste of anything but. For the second challenge, the teams have five hours to create a bird-themed pièce montée, adorned with enough Paris-Brest to serve 24.

Whose patisserie journey will continue and whose will come to an end this week?