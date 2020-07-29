Bake Off: The Professionals 2020 contestants, winner and all the results

Bake Off: The Professionals 2020 is back on Channel 4 and from the contestants to results, here's all you need to know.

Bake Off: The Professionals aired weekly on Channel 4 this summer with the final on Tuesday July 28.

Hosted by Liam Charles and Tom Allen, Bake Off: The Professionals invites teams from top hotels, restaurants and small businesses to battle it out for their place in the competition.

Professional duos from across the U.K. go head to head in a series of competitive heats judged by celebrated pastry chefs Cherish Finden and Benoit Blin.

Bake Off: The Professionals 2020 contestants and results

12 pairs of professionals started the competition split into two heats. The top three from each heat went forward to the next stage where three more teams were eliminated weekly before the final.

Below is a rundown of the contestants and all the results, including who won!

Laurian and Thibault - Cocorico Patisserie - WINNERS!

Clanny and Ryan - The Ivy - FINALISTS

Domenico and Alessandra - Park Plaza Hotels - FINALISTS

Ruth and Laura - The Hurlingham Club - ELIMINATED IN WEEK 9

Tracy and Moos - T.sweetmap - ELIMINATED IN WEEK 8

Grete and Rosamaria - Cakes & Bubbles - ELIMINATED IN WEEK 7

Andrew and Ian - The Lounge - ELIMINATED IN HEAT 1, WEEK 3

Natalie and Kristine - Lexington Catering - ELIMINATED IN HEAT 1, WEEK 2

James and Neta - Andaz Hotel - ELIMINATED IN HEAT 1, WEEK 1

Nick and Paul - Talland Bay Hotel - ELIMINATED IN HEAT 2, WEEK 3

Theodore and Neil - Venachar Lochside - ELIMINATED IN HEAT 2, WEEK 2

Ioan and Mareks - Macdonald Berystede - ELIMINATED IN HEAT 2, WEEK 1

Bake Off: The Professionals judges and hosts

Celebrated pastry chefs Cherish Finden and Benoit Blin are judges for The Great British Bake Off's professionals spin-off.

Cherish Finden is Creative Development Chef at Godiva Chocolates. Benoit Blin is Chef Patissier at Belmond Le Manoir Aux Quat’Saisons.

Meanwhile, Tom Allen and Liam Charles will host.

Tom Allen is an award winning comedian best known for his unique style of sharp, acerbic wit and riotous storytelling. Twenty year old Liam Charles came fifth in the last series of The Great British Bake Off but to many he was one of the shows standout stars. Liam’s enthusiasm for baking is infectious and his use of interesting flavours won him much praise from the judges and admiration from fans.

Bake Off spoilers!

In the final episode (July 28), the top three teams must pour all of their patisserie passion, prowess and precision into their final epic challenges. Nothing less than brilliance on every level is good enough at this stage, as the teams are set two final marathon challenges.

First, they have four hours to produce hats constructed entirely from chocolate and worn by real models, as they parade up and down the catwalk, in a Bake Off first! Alongside their hats, the teams must make two types of 48 filled chocolates.

And for the final grand challenge, the teams have a marathon seven hours to create a historical banquet fit for a King or Queen to feed 80 people, which they must then serve to friends and family in the Great Hall at Firle Place.

After two gruelling challenges, which team will impress the judges with their stunning creations and be crowned the winner of Bake Off: The Professionals?