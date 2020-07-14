Bake Off: The Professionals 2020 is back on Channel 4 and from the contestants to the lates results, here's all you need to know.

Bake Off: The Professionals continued tonight, Tuesday July 14 at 8PM on Channel 4. Episodes air weekly.

Hosted by Liam Charles and Tom Allen, Bake Off: The Professionals invites teams from top hotels, restaurants and small businesses to battle it out for their place in the competition.

Professional duos from across the U.K. will go head to head in a series of competitive heats judged by celebrated pastry chefs Cherish Finden and Benoit Blin.

Bake Off: The Professionals 2020 contestants and results so far

12 pairs of professionals started the competition split into two heats. The top three from each heat went forward to the next stage.

Here's a rundown of the contestants and current results...

Clanny and Ryan - The Ivy

Domenico and Alessandra - Park Plaza Hotels

Laurian and Thibault - Cocorico Patisserie

Ruth and Laura - The Hurlingham Club

Tracy and Moos - T.sweetmap - ELIMINATED IN WEEK 8

Grete and Rosamaria - Cakes & Bubbles - ELIMINATED IN WEEK 7

Andrew and Ian - The Lounge - ELIMINATED IN HEAT 1, WEEK 3

Natalie and Kristine - Lexington Catering - ELIMINATED IN HEAT 1, WEEK 2

James and Neta - Andaz Hotel - ELIMINATED IN HEAT 1, WEEK 1

Nick and Paul - Talland Bay Hotel - ELIMINATED IN HEAT 2, WEEK 3

Theodore and Neil - Venachar Lochside - ELIMINATED IN HEAT 2, WEEK 2

Ioan and Mareks - Macdonald Berystede - ELIMINATED IN HEAT 2, WEEK 1

Bake Off: The Professionals judges and hosts

Celebrated pastry chefs Cherish Finden and Benoit Blin are judges for The Great British Bake Off's professionals spin-off.

Cherish Finden is Creative Development Chef at Godiva Chocolates. Benoit Blin is Chef Patissier at Belmond Le Manoir Aux Quat’Saisons.

Meanwhile, Tom Allen and Liam Charles will host.

Tom Allen is an award winning comedian best known for his unique style of sharp, acerbic wit and riotous storytelling. Twenty year old Liam Charles came fifth in the last series of The Great British Bake Off but to many he was one of the shows standout stars. Liam’s enthusiasm for baking is infectious and his use of interesting flavours won him much praise from the judges and admiration from fans.

Bake Off spoilers!

In the next episode (July 14), it's the quarter-final of Britain's toughest baking competition, and the five best teams face more gruelling challenges as they compete for their place in the semi-final.

For their first challenge, the teams must create 24 macarons and 24 cocktail-inspired desserts, in just three and a half hours. The second challenge is all about playtime: the teams must combine sugar and chocolate work and incorporate desserts into a spectacular showpiece, putting together a game that the judges can play.

Judges Benoit and Cherish get all nostalgic as they decide which four teams have rolled the dice right to secure a coveted spot in semi-final, and which team's patisserie journey has come to an end.