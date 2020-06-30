Bake Off: The Professionals 2020 is back on Channel 4 and from the contestants to the lates results, here's all you need to know.

Bake Off: The Professionals continues tonight, Tuesday June 30 at 8PM on Channel 4. Episodes air weekly.

Hosted by Liam Charles and Tom Allen, Bake Off: The Professionals invites teams from top hotels, restaurants and small businesses to battle it out for their place in the competition.

Professional duos from across the U.K. will go head to head in a series of competitive heats judged by celebrated pastry chefs Cherish Finden and Benoit Blin.

Bake Off: The Professionals 2020 contestants and results so far

12 pairs of professionals started the competition split into two heats.

The first heat contestants and results are as followed:

Clanny and Ryan - The Ivy

Domenico and Alessandra - Park Plaza Hotels

Tracy and Moos - T.sweetmap

Andrew and Ian - The Lounge - ELIMINATED WEEK 3

Natalie and Kristine - Lexington Catering - ELIMINATED WEEK 2

James and Neta - Andaz Hotel - ELIMINATED WEEK 1

The second heat contestants and results so far are:

Grete and Rosamaria - Cakes & Bubbles

Laurian and Thibault - Cocorico Patisserie

Ruth and Laura - The Hurlingham Club

Nick and Paul - Talland Bay Hotel - ELIMINATED WEEK 3

Theodore and Neil - Venachar Lochside - ELIMINATED WEEK 2

Ioan and Mareks - Macdonald Berystede - ELIMINATED WEEK 1

Bake Off: The Professionals judges and hosts

Celebrated pastry chefs Cherish Finden and Benoit Blin are judges for The Great British Bake Off's professionals spin-off.

Cherish Finden is Creative Development Chef at Godiva Chocolates. Benoit Blin is Chef Patissier at Belmond Le Manoir Aux Quat’Saisons.

Meanwhile, Tom Allen and Liam Charles will host.

Tom Allen is an award winning comedian best known for his unique style of sharp, acerbic wit and riotous storytelling. Twenty year old Liam Charles came fifth in the last series of The Great British Bake Off but to many he was one of the shows standout stars. Liam’s enthusiasm for baking is infectious and his use of interesting flavours won him much praise from the judges and admiration from fans.

Bake Off spoilers!

In the next episode (June 30), the four remaining teams in the second heat are pushed to their limits as they face chocolate week. The teams have no idea what will be asked of them for their first challenge, and must rely on their patisserie instincts, innate knowledge and teamwork to create something that will impress the judges.

For the second challenge, the teams must construct famous skyline-inspired towering chocolate showpieces, along with geometric chocolate tarts that include a moving part.

Who will conquer chocolate to create stunning works and continue on their patisserie journey, and who will be leaving the competition?