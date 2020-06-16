Bake Off: The Professionals 2020 is back on Channel 4 and from the contestants to the judges, here's all you need to know.

Bake Off: The Professionals continues tonight, Tuesday June 9 at 8PM on Channel 4. Episodes air weekly.

Hosted by Liam Charles and Tom Allen, Bake Off: The Professionals invites teams from top hotels, restaurants and small businesses to battle it out for their place in the competition.

Professional duos from across the U.K. will go head to head in a series of competitive heats judged by celebrated pastry chefs Cherish Finden and Benoit Blin.

Bake Off: The Professionals 2020 contestants and results so far

The first heat contestants and results so far are as followed:

Clanny and Ryan - The Ivy

Domenico and Alessandra - Park Plaza Hotels

Tracy and Moos - T.sweetmap

Andrew and Ian - The Lounge - ELIMINATED WEEK 3

Natalie and Kristine - Lexington Catering - ELIMINATED WEEK 2

James and Neta - Andaz Hotel - ELIMINATED WEEK 1

The second heat contestants and results so far are:

Grete and Rosamaria - Cakes & Bubbles

Laurian and Thibault - Cocorico Patisserie

Nick and Paul - Talland Bay Hotel

Ruth and Laura - The Hurlingham Club

Theodore and Niel - Venachar Lochside

Ioan and Mareks - Macdonald Berystede - ELIMINATED WEEK 1

Bake Off: The Professionals judges and hosts

Celebrated pastry chefs Cherish Finden and Benoit Blin are judges for The Great British Bake Off's professionals spin-off.

Cherish Finden is Creative Development Chef at Godiva Chocolates. Benoit Blin is Chef Patissier at Belmond Le Manoir Aux Quat’Saisons.

Meanwhile, Tom Allen and Liam Charles will host.

Tom Allen is an award winning comedian best known for his unique style of sharp, acerbic wit and riotous storytelling. Twenty year old Liam Charles came fifth in the last series of The Great British Bake Off but to many he was one of the shows standout stars. Liam’s enthusiasm for baking is infectious and his use of interesting flavours won him much praise from the judges and admiration from fans.

Bake Off spoilers!

In the next episode (June 23), the five remaining teams in the second heat face two more tough challenges. In the first challenge, the teams must produce two different types of desserts - layered vegetable cake slices and tomato shaped desserts, which must taste of anything but. They must make 24 perfect and identical items of each pastry in just three and a half hours.

In the second challenge for their showpiece, the teams are tasked with creating an allotment-themed pièce montée with a basket made from at least 160 choux buns, filled with everything you might find at an allotment, all made from sugar.

Which teams will impress the judges and stay in the competition, and who will be leaving the competition?