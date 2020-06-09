Bake Off: The Professionals 2020 is back on Channel 4 and from the contestants to the judges, here's all you need to know.
Bake Off: The Professionals continues tonight, Tuesday June 9 at 8PM on Channel 4. Episodes air weekly.
Hosted by Liam Charles and Tom Allen, Bake Off: The Professionals invites teams from top hotels, restaurants and small businesses to battle it out for their place in the competition.
Professional duos from across the U.K. will go head to head in a series of competitive heats judged by celebrated pastry chefs Cherish Finden and Benoit Blin.
Bake Off: The Professionals 2020 contestants and results so far
The first heat contestants and results so far are as followed:
Clanny and Ryan - The Ivy
Domenico and Alessandra - Park Plaza Hotels
Tracy and Moos - T.sweetmap
Andrew and Ian - The Lounge - ELIMINATED WEEK 3
Natalie and Kristine - Lexington Catering - ELIMINATED WEEK 2
James and Neta - Andaz Hotel - ELIMINATED WEEK 1
In heat two, starting the show are:
Grete and Rosamaria - Cakes & Bubbles
Ioan and Mareks - Macdonald Berystede
Laurian and Thibault - Cocorico Patisserie
Nick and Paul - Talland Bay Hotel
Ruth and Laura - The Hurlingham Club
Theodore and Niel - Venachar Lochside
Bake Off: The Professionals judges and hosts
Celebrated pastry chefs Cherish Finden and Benoit Blin are judges for The Great British Bake Off's professionals spin-off.
Cherish Finden is Creative Development Chef at Godiva Chocolates. Benoit Blin is Chef Patissier at Belmond Le Manoir Aux Quat’Saisons.
Meanwhile, Tom Allen and Liam Charles will host.
Tom Allen is an award winning comedian best known for his unique style of sharp, acerbic wit and riotous storytelling. Twenty year old Liam Charles came fifth in the last series of The Great British Bake Off but to many he was one of the shows standout stars. Liam’s enthusiasm for baking is infectious and his use of interesting flavours won him much praise from the judges and admiration from fans.
Bake Off spoilers!
In tonight's third episode, the competition gets tougher as the teams face chocolate week and are pushed to their limits with a secret never-before-seen challenge. For the firework-themed showpiece challenge, the teams must construct explosive chocolate showpieces, along with chocolate entremets, and include a moving part.
Which three teams will soar into the next round, and who will leave the competition?
Whose patisserie journey will continue and whose will come to an end this week?