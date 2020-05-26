Bake Off: The Professionals 2020 contestants, judges, hosts and spoilers

Bake Off: The Professionals 2020 is back on Channel 4 and from the contestants to the judges, here's all you need to know.

Bake Off: The Professionals starts tonight, Tuesday May 26 at 8PM on Channel 4. Episodes will then continue weekly.

Hosted by Liam Charles and Tom Allen, Bake Off: The Professionals invites teams from top hotels, restaurants and small businesses to battle it out for their place in the competition.

Professional duos from across the U.K. will go head to head in a series of competitive heats judged by celebrated pastry chefs Cherish Finden and Benoit Blin.

Bake Off: The Professionals 2020 contestants

In tonight's first heat, starting the show are:

Andrew and Ian - The Lounge

Clanny and Ryan - The Ivy

Domenico and Alessandra - Park Plaza Hotels

James and Neta - Andaz Hotel

Natalie and Kristine - Lexington Catering

Tracy and Moos - T.sweetmap

In heat two (next Tuesday), starting the show are:

Grete and Rosamaria - Cakes & Bubbles

Ioan and Mareks - Macdonald Berystede

Laurian and Thibault - Cocorico Patisserie

Nick and Paul - Talland Bay Hotel

Ruth and Laura - The Hurlingham Club

Theodore and Niel - Venachar Lochside

Bake Off: The Professionals judges and hosts

Celebrated pastry chefs Cherish Finden and Benoit Blin are judges for The Great British Bake Off's professionals spin-off.

Cherish Finden is Creative Development Chef at Godiva Chocolates. Benoit Blin is Chef Patissier at Belmond Le Manoir Aux Quat’Saisons.

Meanwhile, Tom Allen and Liam Charles will host.

Tom Allen is an award winning comedian best known for his unique style of sharp, acerbic wit and riotous storytelling. Twenty year old Liam Charles came fifth in the last series of The Great British Bake Off but to many he was one of the shows standout stars. Liam’s enthusiasm for baking is infectious and his use of interesting flavours won him much praise from the judges and admiration from fans.

Bake Off spoilers!

In tonight's first episode, Liam Charles and Tom Allen welcome six new teams from top hotels, restaurants and small businesses compete to be crowned best patisserie team in Britain.

The first challenge the teams face is to produce two different types of miniature classics: strawberry tarts and fruit salad. They must make 24 perfect and identical items of each pastry in just three and a half hours.

In the second challenge for the showpiece, the teams have just five hours to reinvent a classic dessert and transform it into an incredible fine-dining experience. For this heat it's the retro favourite the pineapple upside-down cake, complete with towering edible showpiece sculptures.

Which teams will earn a place in the next heat, and who will be going home?