Tonight's The Great British Celebrity Bake Off 2020 line up and spoilers

The fifth episode of The Great British Celebrity Bake Off airs tonight - here's who's on the line up.

The Great British Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer is back for 2020 with the final episode tonight (April 7) at 8PM on Channel 4.

In each episode four celebrities join hosts Sandi Toksvig and Noel Fielding, all wanting to impress judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith with their baking skills.

As always, at the end of the night only one celebrity will be awarded with the coveted star baker apron.

The final four famous faces being ushered into the Bake Off tent are TV presenter Carol Vorderman, TV judge Rob Rinder, comedian Mo Gilligan and radio and TV presenter Kelly Brook.

The celebrity bakers will take on three challenges set by judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith.

This week the pair have set the celebrity bakers three tricky task starting with a signature sandwich biscuit.

The celebrity contestants must then tackle a sweet bread-based technical before facing a cake showstopper revealing their favourite guilty pleasure.

The bakers are standing up to the challenges, and to cancer, and inspiring viewers to do the same.

The Great British Bake Off 2020 celebrity specials for Stand Up To Cancer air Tuesdays at 8PM on Channel 4.

You can watch episodes online and catch up at All4.

Other episodes this year have featured Broadcaster Louis Theroux, athlete & Love Island star Ovie Soko, Oscar winner Richard Dreyfuss, TV personality Scarlett Moffatt, comedian Joel Dommett, singer James Blunt and TV presenters Alison Hammond and Alex Jones.

Following The Great British Bake Off new Celebrity specials, the main series of Bake Off is expected to air later in 2020.

However right now production on the series has been halted.

A spokesperson for Channel 4 said they were "looking at all possible options" to make the show safely amid the current global situation.

They said: “We are monitoring the situation and Public Health England advice very carefully, and are looking at all possible options for producing The Great British Bake Off safely.

“Filming of the series will begin once it is safe to do so.”