Great British Bake Off may not air this year due to lockdown restrictions

The Great British Bake Off may not make it to air in 2020 due to the ongoing lockdown restrictions.

This year's series was due to begin filming in April with new co-host Matt Lucas joining Noel Fielding and judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood in the Bake Off tent.

However work on the show was halted to ensure the safety of cast and crew amid the ongoing health crisis.

While production is understood to have now started, its unclear when the series will air.

The show, which typically starts in August, is currently notably absent from Channel 4's list of upcoming shows.

A spokesperson for programme makers Love Productions said: "We are working hard to deliver Bake Off to the audience this year, the priority is the safety of everyone involved in the production of the series."

It was recently reported that the show had 'banned older contestants' this year over safety fears while the show's cast and crew will isolate for six weeks to film the series.

If we don't get a new series of Bake Off in 2020, you can watch Celebrity Bake Off specials for Stand Up To Cancer which aired earlier in the Spring.

You can also catch up on past series of The Great British Bake Off online via All 4.

Meanwhile a number of other TV shows and events have announced changes to their productions as a result of the current situation.

Soaps including Coronation Street, Emmerdale and EastEnders halted filming in March leaving EastEnders to go off air for the first time in 35 years.

The 2020 Eurovision Song Contest was cancelled while ITV has postponed The Voice UK's live shows until later this year together with the Britain's Got Talent semi-finals.

ITV has also revealed that Love Island won't return until next summer while the BBC is currently making plans to allow Strictly Come Dancing to go ahead.

Earlier in the year, Saturday Night Takeaway aired its final episodes without a studio audience for the first time in the show's history as Ant and Dec hosted from home.

