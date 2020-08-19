Great British Bake Off 2020 on its way to TV as filming wraps

The Great British Bake Off will make it to air in 2020 despite the ongoing lockdown restrictions.

This year's series was due to begin filming in April with new co-host Matt Lucas joining Noel Fielding and judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood in the Bake Off tent.

Advertisements

However work on the show was halted to ensure the safety of cast and crew amid the ongoing health crisis.

Production started in July under strict rules and concluded this week. It's expected the series will be able to air on Channel 4 later in the year.

Producer Gary Davey told Deadline: "It’s all happening in deep secret, somewhere in darkest deepest Britain in the shires.”

He added: "You will have your Victoria sponge this year."

Meanwhile the show's official Twitter posted a teaser today (August 19): "Filming has wrapped on the new series of The Great British Bake Off. More news soon..."

Advertisements

A spokesperson for programme makers Love Productions said previously: "We are working hard to deliver Bake Off to the audience this year, the priority is the safety of everyone involved in the production of the series."

It was previously reported that the show had 'banned older contestants' this year over safety fears while the show's cast and crew will isolate for six weeks to film the series.

This year's show will welcome new co-host Matt Lucas, who replaces Sandi Toksvig.

He said: "I’m chuffed to bits to be joining the most delicious show on television.

"I can’t wait to break bread with Noel, Prue and Paul and meet the brilliant bakers. And bearing in mind my love of cake, I’ve already ordered some much larger trousers in anticipation. See you in the tent!’"

For now, you can watch Celebrity Bake Off specials for Stand Up To Cancer which aired earlier in the Spring.

Advertisements

You can also catch up on past series of The Great British Bake Off online via All 4.

Picture: Twitter/@BritishBakeOff

More on: Great British Bake Off 2020