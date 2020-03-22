Great British Bake Off 2020 'could be postponed' due to coronavirus

The Great British Bake Off 2020 could postpone filming due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

This year's series is reportedly due to begin filming next month (April) with new co-host Matt Lucas joining Noel Fielding and judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood in the Bake Off tent.

However work on the show could be halted to ensure the safety of cast and crew amid the current pandemic.

A source shared with The Sun newspaper: "Crunch talks about Bake Off this year are happening very soon.

“The last thing anyone wants to do is postpone the show, but in the current situation we may find there is just no other choice.”

A spokesperson for Channel 4 told the tabloid they were "looking at all possible options" to make the show safely.

They said: “We are monitoring the situation and Public Health England advice very carefully, and are looking at all possible options for producing The Great British Bake Off safely.

“Filming of the series will begin once it is safe to do so.”

The Great British Bake Off typically begins in August on Channel 4.

For now, you can watch Celebrity Bake Off specials for Stand Up To Cancer.

Meanwhile a number of other TV shows and events have announced changes to their productions as a result of coronavirus.

The BBC has stopped production on its on-going series, including EastEnders, Casualty, Holby City and Doctors, with EastEnders now only airing twice a week.

Coronation Street and Emmerdale are continuing to film for now but with a reduced cast and crew meaning episodes will be cut back from Monday 30 March.

The 2020 Eurovision Song Contest has been cancelled while ITV has postponed The Voice UK's live shows until later this year.

Saturday Night Takeaway aired at the weekend live in its usual slot however there was no studio audience for the first time in the show's history.

It's been suggested that the restrictions could be in place for at least 12 weeks.