Tonight's The Great British Celebrity Bake Off 2020 line up and spoilers

The second episode of The Great British Celebrity Bake Off airs tonight - here's who's on the line up.

The Great British Bake Off is back with five episodes for Stand Up To Cancer, starting tonight (March 10) at 8PM on Channel 4.

In each episode four celebrities join Sandi Toksvig and Noel Fielding in the tent, aiming to impress judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith with their baking skills. Only one celebrity in each episode will be awarded with the coveted star baker apron.

The next four famous faces being ushered into the Bake Off tent by presenters Sandi Toksvig and Noel Fielding are Oscar winner Richard Dreyfuss, actors Patsy Palmer and James Buckley and TV personality Scarlett Moffatt.

As always, the celebrity bakers will take on three challenges set by judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith.

The first challenge for this week's group is the signature, a classic roulade.

That's followed by a tricky technical, and making their favourite place in the form of a cake for the showstopper challenge.

Who will flap at the first hurdle and who will be crowned star baker?

Prue and Paul will rate all the bakes before deciding who is the week's star baker.

The bakers are standing up to the challenges, and to cancer, and inspiring viewers to do the same.

The Great British Bake Off 2020 celebrity specials for Stand Up To Cancer air Tuesdays at 8PM on Channel 4.

Taking part next week are Queer Eye's resident fashionista Tan France, actress and TV presenter Caroline Quentin, comedian Joel Dommett and British tennis number one Johanna Konta.

You can watch episodes online and catch up at All4.

Following The Great British Bake Off new Celebrity specials, the main series of Bake Off will air later in 2020.