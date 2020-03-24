Here's a recap of The Great Celebrity Bake Off 2020 contestants and results so far from this year.

Once again, a range of familiar faces will be entering the tent in support of Stand Up To Cancer, raising money to help fund vital cancer research.

In each episode four celebrities join Bake Off hosts Sandi Toksvig and Noel Fielding in the tent, aiming to impress judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith with their baking skills.

They'll face a trio of challenges at the end of which one celebrity will be named the week's Star Baker.

Great British Bake Off Celebrity contestants and results

Episode 1 - March 10 - watch online

Broadcaster Louis Theroux, comedians Jenny Eclair and Russell Howard, and athlete & Love Island star Ovie Soko.

Winner: Jenny.

Episode 2 - March 17 - watch online

Oscar winner Richard Dreyfuss, actors Patsy Palmer and James Buckley and TV personality Scarlett Moffatt

Winner: James.

Episode 3 - March 24 - watch online

Queer Eye's resident fashionista Tan France, actress and TV presenter Caroline Quentin, comedian Joel Dommett and British tennis number one Johanna Konta

Winner: TBC.

Episode 4 - March 31

James Blunt, TV presenters Alison Hammond and Alex Jones, and YouTuber Joe Sugg

Winner: TBC.

Episode 5 - April 7

TV presenter Carol Vorderman, TV judge Rob Rinder, comedian Mo Gilligan, radio and TV presenter Kelly Brook.

Winner: TBC.

The Great British Bake Off 2020 celebrity specials for Stand Up To Cancer air Tuesdays at 8PM on Channel 4.

You can watch episodes online and catch up at All4.

Following The Great British Bake Off new Celebrity specials, the main series of Bake Off will air later in 2020.