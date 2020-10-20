Great British Bake Off 2020 results: Who left and contestants from the new series

Who left the Great British Bake Off and who was star baker? Here are all the results and contestants from the series so far.

This week sees the fifth episode of the Great British Bake Off 2020, as the remaining 8 bakers compete for victory.

The tent awaits the remaining contestants, as they take their place under the critical eye of judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith with Noel Fielding returning for presenting duties alongside new co-host Matt Lucas.

Last week's episode - Chocolate Week - saw Mark crowned star baker while Sura left the tent.

This week it's Pastry Week, and the remaining bakers put their stamp on a Cornish classic in the Signature, there's a retro Technical set by Prue and a Showstopper that features a classic tart hidden within a cage made entirely from pastry.

Great British Bake Off 2020 results

Here's the latest on who's left and who was made star baker on the Great British Bake Off...

Week 1 - Cake

In the first challenge, for 2020 the bakers got the opportunity to put their twist on the classic Battenburg. Next for the first technical, the Bakers had to turn out a Pineapple upside down cake that is one of Paul’s favourites. Finally, a Showstopper cake bust that gave the bakers a chance to express their creativity, as they paid tribute to their heroes.

Eliminated: Loriea Campbell-Clarey - 27-year-old Diagnostic Radiographer from Durham

Star baker: Peter Sawkins

Week 2 - Biscuits

Biscuit Week kicked off with a sophisticated combination of fruit, nut and chocolate in the Signature challenge. They then had to produce two takes on a tropical Technical and finally, the contestants' sculpting was put to the test in the Showstopper, as they created an elaborate table setting made entirely from biscuit.

Eliminated: Makbul Patel - 51-year-old Accountant from Greater Manchester

Star baker: Dave Friday

Week 3 - Bread

In Bread week the remaining bakers had a lot to prove with three tough challenges. There was a sweet and savoury Signature, a Technical that honoured the NHS, and an ambitious, artistic Showstopper where the bakers had to render decorative designs in bread.

Eliminated: Rowan Williams - 55-year-old Music Teacher from Worcestershire

Star baker: Marc Elliott

Week 4 - Chocolate

For Chocolate week there was a deceptively simple traybake in the Signature in the form of brownies, a Technical packed full of chocolate and nuts and a celebration Showstopper that pushed the bakers' skills with white chocolate to the limit.

Eliminated: Sura Selvarajah - 31-year-old Pharmacy Dispenser from London

Star baker: Mark Lutton

Week 5 - Pastry

It was Pastry Week, and the remaining bakers put their stamp on a classic Cornish pastry in the Signature, there's a retro Technical set by Prue and a Showstopper that features a classic tart hidden within a cage made entirely from pastry.

Eliminated: TBC

Star baker: TBC

The currently remaining contestants in the Bake Off for 2020 are...

Dave Friday - 30-year-old Armoured Guard from Hampshire

Hermine - 39-year-old Accountant from London

Laura Adlington - 31-year-old Digital Manager from Kent

Linda Rayfield - 61-year-old Retirement Living Team Leader from East Sussex

Lottie Bedlow - 31-year-old Pantomime Producer from West Sussex

Marc Elliott - 51-year-old Bronze Resin Sculptor from Cornwall

Mark Lutton - 32-year-old Project Manager from Liverpool

Peter Sawkins - 20-year-old Accounting & Finance Student from Edinburgh

The Great British Bake Off airs on Channel 4.

Picture: Channel 4

