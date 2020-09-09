Great British Bake Off 2020 is returning to Channel 4 but when is it back on TV and who are the judges and hosts?

Here we round up all the latest news about the Great British Bake Off 2020 on Channel 4 this year.

It'll be the eleventh series of Bake Off overall and the fourth to air on Channel 4.

Great British Bake Off start date

The air date for the Great British Bake Off 2020 has been confirmed for Tuesday, September 22.

Episodes will air weekly as usual from 8PM.

You'll be able to watch episodes on TV and online via All 4.

Meanwhile, spin-off show An Extra Slice returns on Friday, September 25 at 8PM.

Great British Bake Off 2020 judges and hosts

Restaurateur, food writer and novelist Prue Leith will once again be joining Paul Hollywood as judge of The Great British Bake Off when it returns to screens this year.

It'll be their fourth year together on the show since the series moved from BBC One in 2017.

Meanwhile, new co-host Matt Lucas replaces Sandi Toksvig, joining returning presenter Noel Fielding.

Matt said: "I’m chuffed to bits to be joining the most delicious show on television.

"I can’t wait to break bread with Noel, Prue and Paul and meet the brilliant bakers. And bearing in mind my love of cake, I’ve already ordered some much larger trousers in anticipation. See you in the tent!’"

Paul added: “I’m a genuine fan of Matt’s, it is such great news he will be joining us in the tent, he’s a fantastic addition to the team.”

And Prue commented: “The combination of Matt Lucas and Noel Fielding! Will we stop laughing and get any filming done?”

Sandi said she was leaving to focus on other work commitments.

"Spending time with Prue, Paul and Noel has been one of the great pleasures of my life," she said. "These are friendships which I know will continue beyond the confines of television. Bake Off is a wonderful programme which has already proved it can happily withstand a change of hosting personnel.

