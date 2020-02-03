Who could replace Sandi Toksvig on the Great British Bake Off this year?

Sandi announced in January that she was quitting Bake Off after three years co-hosting the Channel 4 series.

She'll step down from the show following the upcoming Celebrity specials leaving co-host Noel Fielding and judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith in search of a new face to join them in the tent.

According to The Sun, current host of spin-off show Extra Slice, Jo brand, and actress and comedian Joanna Lumley are the frontrunners for the gig.

A source shared: "Joanna and Paul are good pals and would have an excellent on-screen chemistry. [...]

“But Jo Brand has polled very well internally - but the feeling is she won’t accept such a mainstream gig."

Others being considered are said to include former Bake Off winner Nadiya Hussain as well as Steph McGovern, who recently stepped down from BBC Breakfast for a new presenting role at Channel 4.

Channel 4 is expected to confirm a new host in the coming weeks ahead of the 2020 series filming over the summer to air on TV in the autumn.

Making her exit this week, Sandi said: “When stepping down from a job it is quite common for people to say they are doing so in order to spend more time with their family.

"Unusually I am departing from the Great British Bake Off so I can spend more time with my other work. As my waistline will testify, Bake Off is an all-consuming show.

"Spending time with Prue, Paul and Noel has been one of the great pleasures of my life.

"These are friendships which I know will continue beyond the confines of television. Bake Off is a wonderful programme which has already proved it can happily withstand a change of hosting personnel.

"The reason for that, of course, is that the true stars of the show are the bakers themselves. I wish everyone well.”

Sandi will next be seen in The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer airing this spring on Channel 4.

Episodes of Bake Off are available to watch online via All4.