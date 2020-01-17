Who could replace Sandi Toksvig on the Great British Bake Off this year?

Sandi announced this week that she was quitting Bake Off after three years co-hosting the Channel 4 series.

She'll step down from the show following the upcoming Celebrity specials leaving co-host Noel Fielding and judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith in search of a new face to join them in the tent.

Odds have installed former Bake Off winner Nadiya Hussain as the current favourite to replace Sandi with comedian and presenter Susan Calman a close second choice.

Other names in the running are said to be Davina McCall, Clare Balding and current host of spin-off show Extra Slice, Jo brand.

Channel 4 is expected to confirm a new host in the coming weeks ahead of the 2020 series filming over the summer to air on TV in the autumn.

Making her exit this week, Sandi said: “When stepping down from a job it is quite common for people to say they are doing so in order to spend more time with their family.

"Unusually I am departing from the Great British Bake Off so I can spend more time with my other work. As my waistline will testify, Bake Off is an all-consuming show.

"Spending time with Prue, Paul and Noel has been one of the great pleasures of my life. These are friendships which I know will continue beyond the confines of television. Bake Off is a wonderful programme which has already proved it can happily withstand a change of hosting personnel.

"The reason for that, of course, is that the true stars of the show are the bakers themselves. I wish everyone well.”

Sandi will next be seen in The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer airing this spring on Channel 4.