Who will replace Sandi Toksvig on the Great British Bake Off? Favourites revealed

Posted by Josh Darvill
The Great British Bake Off

Who could replace Sandi Toksvig on the Great British Bake Off this year?

Sandi announced this week that she was quitting Bake Off after three years co-hosting the Channel 4 series.

She'll step down from the show following the upcoming Celebrity specials leaving co-host Noel Fielding and judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith in search of a new face to join them in the tent.

Odds have installed former Bake Off winner Nadiya Hussain as the current favourite to replace Sandi with comedian and presenter Susan Calman a close second choice.

Other names in the running are said to be Davina McCall, Clare Balding and current host of spin-off show Extra Slice, Jo brand.

Channel 4 is expected to confirm a new host in the coming weeks ahead of the 2020 series filming over the summer to air on TV in the autumn.

Making her exit this week, Sandi said: “When stepping down from a job it is quite common for people to say they are doing so in order to spend more time with their family.

"Unusually I am departing from the Great British Bake Off so I can spend more time with my other work. As my waistline will testify, Bake Off is an all-consuming show.

"Spending time with Prue, Paul and Noel has been one of the great pleasures of my life. These are friendships which I know will continue beyond the confines of television. Bake Off is a wonderful programme which has already proved it can happily withstand a change of hosting personnel.

"The reason for that, of course, is that the true stars of the show are the bakers themselves. I wish everyone well.”

Sandi will next be seen in The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer airing this spring on Channel 4.

