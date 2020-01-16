Sandi Toksvig to leave the Great British Bake Off after three years

Sandi Toksvig is to leave the Great British Bake Off after three years on Channel 4.

Sandi joined the Bake Off tent alongside Noel Fielding when the show moved from BBC One.

The pair hosted the show with Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith as judges.

However after 51 showstoppers, Sandi has announced she is leaving Bake Off to focus on other work projects, which include hosting the forthcoming Channel 4 series The Write Offs, which looks at the issue of adult literacy.

Sandi said today: “When stepping down from a job it is quite common for people to say they are doing so in order to spend more time with their family. Unusually I am departing from the Great British Bake Off so I can spend more time with my other work. As my waistline will testify, Bake Off is an all-consuming show.

"Spending time with Prue, Paul and Noel has been one of the great pleasures of my life. These are friendships which I know will continue beyond the confines of television. Bake Off is a wonderful programme which has already proved it can happily withstand a change of hosting personnel.

"The reason for that, of course, is that the true stars of the show are the bakers themselves. I wish everyone well.”

Chief Creative Officer and Executive Producer for programme makers Love Productions Richard McKerrow added: “We’ll always be incredibly grateful to Sandi for becoming one of the hosts of Bake Off when we moved to Channel 4, along with Noel, Paul and Prue.

"She has contributed hugely to Bake Off over the last three years, with her sharp witty sense of humour and her passionate commitment to the dozens of bakers during her time in the tent. We wish her all the very best on the exciting projects she is currently working on and beyond.”

Meanwhile, Channel 4 have said: "The hunt is currently on for a new face to join Noel, Paul and Prue in the tent. Candidates must have experience of mopping up spills and the occasional tear, making tea and keeping the amateur bakers to time. More information will be announced in due course."

For now, Sandi will still be seen in The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer starting this spring on Channel 4.

She'll join Noel, Paul and Prue in the tent for what will be her last series.