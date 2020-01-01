Great British Bake Off New Year's special line up and watch online

Here's how to watch The Great British Bake Off's 2020 New Year's Day special online and who's taking part.

To celebrate the brand new decade, a new Celebrity special of The Great British Bake Off aired on New Year's Day.

Hosted by Noel Fielding and Sandi Toksvig, the Great British Bake Off's latest festive special saw regular series judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith setting some new Year's inspired bakes.

Taking part were an all star line up of actresses in the form of the Derry Girls star cast.

Baking up some New Year’s inspired bakes, and competing for the coveted Star Baker title are Saoirse-Monica Jackson, Nicola Coughlan, Jamie-Lee O'Donnell, Dylan Llewellyn and Siobhan McSweeney.

They'll compete for the coveted Star Baker title as well as seeing in the New Year with the London Community Gospel Choir.

The Great British Bake Off's New Year's special airs at 7:40PM on New Year's Day, Wednesday January 1, on Channel 4.

You'll be able to watch the episode online via All4 player as it airs and catch up shortly after via the All4 player here.

Alongside the New year's special, the Great British Bake Off also recently aired a Christmas themed episode.

In The Great Christmas Bake Off, the traditional Christmas get-together welcomed back four past Bake Off contestants for a head to head rematch.

The four contestants on the line up were Tom Hetherington and Chuen-Yan "Yan" Tsou from 2017, and Briony Williams and Terry Hartill from 2018. They took part in a series of festive themed challenges for the title of Christmas Star Baker.

The latest series of The Great British Bake Off recently finished on Channel 4, won by David Atherton, a 36-year-old International Health Adviser from London.

The Great British Bake Off will return to Channel 4 later in 2020 for what will be its eleventh series overall.

For now, you can catch up on the full tenth series online via the All4 player.

Meanwhile, applications for The Great British Bake Off 2020 are currently open - but you've only got until Sunday 5th January 2020 to apply.