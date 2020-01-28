Celebrity Ex On The Beach cast and start date confirmed for 2020

The cast and air date for the upcoming Celebrity series of Ex On The Beach has been revealed.

Ex On The Beach is currently airing its brand new season on MTV, its first ever Celebrity special.

Those on the cast include familiar faces from the likes of Love Island, Geordie Shore and TOWIE.

Ex On The Beach 2020 cast

Those confirmed to be taking part include Geordie Shore's Sophie Kasaei, TOWIE's Joey Essex and Love Islanders Michael Griffiths, Ellie Brown and Georgia Harrison.

Joining them on the cast are The Valley's Lateysha Grace, Mob Wives star Marissa Jade, model Lorena Medina, reality regular Calum Best and sports star Ashley Mckenzie.

Meanwhile, exes who appearing in the new series include Love Island's Charlie Brake and former Big Brother housemates: Stripper Lotan Carter and David McIntosh.

Also on the cast are reportedly Made In Chelsea's Miles Nazaire and American TV personality Tiffany Pollard.

Celebrity Ex On The Beach started on Tuesday January 21, 2020 at 10PM on MTV. Episodes continue weekly at 10PM on Tuesdays.

You can watch episodes online and catch up via NOW TV or MTVPlay.

It'll be the eleventh series of the show, although only the tenth to air after the last series was cancelled following the tragic death of Mike Thalassitis who had taken part in filming.

Ex On the Beach first made its debut on UK TV in 2014.

The show takes single men and women looking for love and jets them out of the country for a sunny holiday getaway. However, they are joined by their exes to shake things up.

Narrated by Irish comedian Andrew Maxwell, the show sees the exes make surprise appearances either in the hopes of rekindling their love or in a bid to get closure on their former relationship.