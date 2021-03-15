Dancing On Ice winner Sonny Jay speaks out after his victory

Sonny Jay has spoken out after his victory on Dancing On Ice.

The Radio DJ won Dancing On Ice on Sunday night in the final of the 2021 series.

Sonny and pro partner Angela Egan claimed victory over Faye Brookes & Matt Evers in the final vote with Colin Jackson CBE & Klabera Komini finishing in third place.

"That is mental, thank you so much," an emotional Sonny reacted on Sunday's show. "I wanted to come out of this competition being able to skate with a beer in my hand - now I can do that and I've won the whole thing! I feel like I've completed life."

Speaking after his victory, Sonny revealed how he celebrated in his Bolero outfit.

He shared: “You have this dream of getting to the final and potentially winning but when you actually do it, it's extremely surreal.

"I came home and my fiance Lauren put a few champagnes on ice for me. So we had a little celebration and I had about an hour's kip! I was still in my Bolero outfit, I never took it off."

Sonny said his body was in need of a "re-set" following the competition before going on to thank viewers for their support.

He told the Daily Mirror newspaper: “I have to give it to the public – it's not easy for someone like me that no one knew coming on to the show to then come out of it and win it. I'm so happy they warmed to me.”

Meanwhile, Sonny says he can't wait for Christmas.

He explained: “After all the training I'm in probably the best shape I've ever been in and it would be a shame to let it go. I cannot wait until Christmas time. Going round the ice rink. I'm going to be that guy... although I have this theory I'll ask my friends to come skating and they'll all be like 'no'.”

Corrie actress Faye Brookes finished second to Sonny and showed her support for him in Sunday's live show.

She said: "All I wanted to do was get here.

"I did it as a personal challenge and it couldn't have gone to a better guy."

Alongside third place Colin Jackson, others on Dancing On Ice this year included musician Myleene Klass, TV personality Rebekah Vardy, radio DJ Sonny Jay, actress and singer Denise van Outen, Emmerdale actor Joe-Warren Plant, TV presenter Matt Richardson and actor Jason Donovan.

Joining them are Olympic skier Graham Bell, rapper & singer-songwriter Lady Leshurr, actress Faye Brookes, reality star Billie Shepherd, actor Rufus Hound, Olympian Amy Tinkler and Reality star Billie Shepherd.

Dancing On Ice will return in 2022.

Picture: ITV